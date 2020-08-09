CARL FRANCIS FRISCHKORN, born October 11, 1952, died peacefully in his sleep on August 6, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Pattie Carbone Frischkorn and the enormously proud father of Will Frischkorn (Coral), Virginia Edelson, and Frances Grace (Thad). He loved his grandchildren Holden and Huxley Frischkorn, Elizabeth and Zach Edelson, and Percy Grace. He added Pattie's children, Peter, Greg (Lauren), Corinna and Jack Coffin to his family.
Carl was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of Bud Frischkorn and Permele Francis. He was a graduate of Princeton University where he developed a love for architecture and construction. There he met Rebecca Trafton, his wife for the 33 years to follow and the mother of his three children. They together returned to West Virginia where he began his career in mining. Carl had a passion for entrepreneurship and the fun and challenge associated with developing new businesses. Over the years his business acumen led to numerous ventures. He was a highly regarded consultant and founded The Catterton Group, which grew into a nationally recognized investment company. His contributions to business and community organizations were numerous. One of his favorite was organizing the West Virginia chapter of the Young President's Organization (YPO), which encouraged the development of entrepreneurship in the State. His generosity and leadership also contributed mightily to the United Way, the Charleston area YMCA, The University of Charleston, and the broad Charleston arts community. He was a true leader when he introduced the DeTocqueville Society to the United Way of Central West Virginia.
Carl was also a preservationist and took joy in leading conservation efforts on Cheat Mountain and the Shavers Fork in Randolph and Pocahontas Counties, WV, as well as property on the rim of the New River Gorge in Fayette County, WV. He founded two nature-focused residential communities, the Hatchery Run Community in Randolph County and the Wild Rock Community near Fayetteville, WV. He loved hosting friends and strangers at The Cheat Mountain Club lodge or at Wild Rock and leading hikers, cross country skiers, cyclists, rafters and fly fishermen on many adventures throughout the region.
Carl moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 1998, where he continued his involvement with a variety of business and community efforts. His insightfulness and unique ability to identify fundamental issues and challenge their resolution made him a welcome addition to many organizations. He especially enjoyed his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottesville and organized fundraisers for many organizations around cycling events. Carl's desire to stay relevant and current found him mentoring many young men and women as they started their careers. Their successes are directly related to his involvement. His generous heart and spirit necessitated that he help others.
Carl was a super father. He enthusiastically supported his children in their many endeavors, challenging them, encouraging them, even when at times they may have wished a father not-so-present. He was their rock. He loved them and was so proud of them.On a bike ride in 2008 Carl found his matching heart, and he and Pattie spent the last few years joyously creating a special home in Charlottesville. What started out as a place "needing a little paint" became one construction project after another, from Holden Pond, to Pattie's Palace, to Huxley Hill, to Elizabethan Way, to Zach's Track and recently, to an as yet unnamed "coop" of chickens. Carl's interest in architecture and construction turned Little Paint Farm into a haven where he loved "hanging with Pattie" and welcoming children and grandchildren and his many friends.
Carl was incredibly generous with his time and resources. He loved creating fun for others. He was perpetually organizing, engaging and leading others in adventures both physical and mental. Those who were the beneficiary of Carl's wit and practical jokes relay the events with a shake of their head and smile on their face. People responded to his bigger than life persona, and he collected treasured friendships and countless stories from every corner. He loved the stories and sharing them, which only served to further expand his story book and vast net of friends.
And Carl was a great friend. A voracious reader, he enjoyed sharing and debating thoughts and ideas over food and wine. He was open and honest. If he had an opinion, he was not shy about sharing it. He loved to stir the pot with challenging questions and a sometimes naughty sense of humor. Underlying this was most often a deliberate and thoughtful desire to challenge and encourage friends and acquaintances to examine their thinking, identify what they believed important and act on those things. He did this in fun, he did this seriously, pushing and prodding others to get the most out of their lives. In doing so, he led the fullest of lives and enriched us all.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Pattie's children and his former wife, Carl is survived by his brothers, David Frischkorn (Anne) and John Meacham, his sister Pam Doyle (Bill), and his nieces and nephews, Eloise and David Frischkorn and Permele and Elliott Doyle. He was predeceased by his brother Billy Meacham.
The family plans a private service. A celebration of Carl's life will be held later when all can gather and share in the mighty abundance of Carl stories.
For those interested in making a memorial contribution, please consider a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.