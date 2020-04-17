CARL GEORGE CANTLEY, 97, of Whitesville, W.Va., went Home to be with the Lord after a short illness.
George was born on January 18, 1923, at Edwight, W.Va., the son of the late Pete and Ida Cantley. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; his brothers, Joseph, Pete Jr., Tommy, James; and his sister, Daisy.
George was a retired miner and had served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII; he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member, greeter, and former deacon of the Presbyterian Church of Whitesville.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Carl, and daughter-in-law, Terry; granddaughters, Brandy and Amanda; and great - granddaughters, Kali, Airalyn and Emberlyn.
George will be entombed at Pineview Cemetery.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting George's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.