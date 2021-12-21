Carl Hogue Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARL HOGUE It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Carl Hogue on December 18, 2021.Carl retired from Surface Banana Company where he was manager for many years.Carl will be lovingly remembered by step-daughters, Stephanie Swanson and Earlene Hymen and nine brothers and sisters.I would like to thank Dr. Ashish Sheth and his entire staff for their compassionate care and for always treating Carl with dignity and respect.Due to COVID concerns, there will be no service or visitation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Hogue It Work Commerce Company Step Daughter Earlene Hymen Stephanie Swanson Ashish Sheth Brothers And Sisters Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roy “Fido” Schaible Blank Rita Louise Thomas Blank Rocky B. Scarberry Grace Marie Galvin Justine Stickler McCallister Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar