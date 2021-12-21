Thank you for Reading.

CARL HOGUE It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Carl Hogue on December 18, 2021.

Carl retired from Surface Banana Company where he was manager for many years.

Carl will be lovingly remembered by step-daughters, Stephanie Swanson and Earlene Hymen and nine brothers and sisters.

I would like to thank Dr. Ashish Sheth and his entire staff for their compassionate care and for always treating Carl with dignity and respect.

Due to COVID concerns, there will be no service or visitation.

