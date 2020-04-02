Carl Hughes Jr.

CARL HUGHES JR., age 62, of Kimberly, went home to be with God on Monday, March 30, 2020.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Toney; his mother and step-father, Edith and Lovell McMillion.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Nancy; best friend, Maggie Mae; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Dave Williams of Powellton; grandchildren Jaidan and Ashton Williams of Powellton, Hannah Hansen of Wake Forrest, N.C., Austin and Ashlee Toney of Coal City; great - grandchildren Sophia and Sam of Wake Forrest, N.C.; sisters, Robin and Dock Holbrook of Oak Hill, Piper and Darrell Smith of Kimberly, and Anna McMillion of Montgomery; brothers, Jeremy McMillion of Kimberly and Bobby McMillion of Stanaford; and many nieces and nephews.

At this time, a private family memorial service will be held. At a later time, a celebration of his life will be held when it is all right and safe to have a gathering.

O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.

