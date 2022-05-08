CARL JENNINGS LINVILLE of Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1938 in Wilson Holler, now known as Wertz Ave., to Floyd J. Linville and Lilac (Lanham) Linville who owned Linville Grocery.
He graduated from Charleston High School in 1956 where he met his wife of 64 years, Jackie Holstein. Carl retired after 30 years of service from the state of WV as the ABCC warehouse director.
He was an avid musician, playing a wide variety of instruments and had a country western band called The Country Wonders in the late 60's and early 70's. He also sang with a family gospel quartet called The Lamplighters. Carl had also been a carpenter and loved building houses as well as enjoyed woodworking. In his free time, he and his wife created beautiful gardens that his family and friends enjoyed.
Carl was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Raymond P. Linville. He is survived by his wife, Jackie. Daughter: Karen Linville Frazier (Timothy B. Frazier). Granddaughters: Stacey Frazier Lucas (Daniel R. Lucas), Kimberly Frazier, and Allison Frazier. Great-grandsons: Elijah and Jacob Lucas.
Funeral services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on May 11, 2022. Friends and family are welcomed at 1 p.m., with funeral services at 2 p.m. Paul David Turley and Reverend Timothy Keely will be officiating. Interment will be Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens with a dinner following at the First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain.