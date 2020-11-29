Thank you for Reading.

CARL KEITH SHORT, 71, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at Perry H. James Memorial Park, Frametown. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.