CARL L. NEWCOMER, 93, of Belle, WV, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home in Dawsonville, GA.
Born November 16, 1927, he was son of the late Jack Newcomer and Ruby Carrol. Carl grew up in Belle, WV. He served in the United States Air Force from 1949 through 1952. His career in the Air Force trained him in electronic/analytical equipment. After his military career, Carl went to work for Dupont in Belle, WV as a chemical analyst. After 21 years with Dupont, Carl transitioned to Varian Associates in Chicago, IL (talk about culture shock). Carl relocated with Varian back to Charleston, WV and retired there in 1993.
Those left to celebrate the life of Carl and cherish the memories of his endless love are his wife Imogene, his sons Greg and Mindy Newcomer, of Canton, GA, Jon and Debbie Newcomer of Cumming, GA and his daughter Tia and Tim Thomas of Charlotte, NC; 8 grandchildren, Brandon, Brett, Amber, Stacey, Melissa, Wesley, Blake and Megan; brothers, Tom Newcomer, Arley Trent and Jerry Trent; 5 great-grandchildren, Nate, Nick, Colin, Soren and Frank. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack and sister Peggy.
The visitation will begin from 1 to 3 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home (www.mcdonaldandson.com) in Cumming, GA on Wednesday September 29. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m..
The internment will be at Wallace Memorial Gardens in Clintonville, WV on Saturday, October 2.