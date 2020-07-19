CARL LANE DEAL, 72, of Summersville, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 20, in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek. Interment will follow under the direction of White Funeral Home at Summersville.
