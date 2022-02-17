Thank you for Reading.

Carl Lee Bailey
CARL LEE BAILEY, 54, of South Charleston, went to his heavenly home on February 4, 2022.

He was and avid WVU and Cowboys fan. Carl was a loyal and compassionate family man, and a great friend to all. He had a huge heart and saw the best in everyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Sonny" Bailey and uncle, Dana Lee Davis.

Carl is survived by his mother, Brenda Bailey; son, Juston Bailey; sister, Lisa Garrett; brother-in-law, Chip Garrett; nephew, Joshua Bailey; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

To honor Carl's memory, Dallas Cowboy or WVU attire is encouraged.

A reception will be held at Mountain Pie Company on The River, 5930 MacCorkle Ave, St. Albans 25177, after the service.

