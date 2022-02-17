Carl Lee Bailey Feb 17, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARL LEE BAILEY, 54, of South Charleston, went to his heavenly home on February 4, 2022.He was and avid WVU and Cowboys fan. Carl was a loyal and compassionate family man, and a great friend to all. He had a huge heart and saw the best in everyone.He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Sonny" Bailey and uncle, Dana Lee Davis.Carl is survived by his mother, Brenda Bailey; son, Juston Bailey; sister, Lisa Garrett; brother-in-law, Chip Garrett; nephew, Joshua Bailey; and three grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.To honor Carl's memory, Dallas Cowboy or WVU attire is encouraged.A reception will be held at Mountain Pie Company on The River, 5930 MacCorkle Ave, St. Albans 25177, after the service.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Lee Bailey Wvu Chip Garrett Joshua Bailey Cowboy Dana Lee Davis Keller Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kay Harris Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Larry Wayne Hardman Trending Now Articles ArticlesHotel developer sues current and former Town Center mall owners, City of CharlestonBill seeks to get rid of 'deliberate intent' explanation for worker injuries', employer liabilitiesChuck Landon: C-USA can't win this battleGirls basketball: Seniors lead Capital's climb from 0-23WVU football: Porter, Finley enter transfer portalPromise Scholarship annual award increased to $5,000, lowered test requirements reenacted, and adult FAFSA numbers plummetBill would only require WV home-schoolers who aren't on vouchers to submit test results onceTega Toney: Legislature is intentionally hurting educators (Opinion)Prep basketball roundup: Clark scores 25 as St. Albans boys edge HuntingtonWV Public Energy Authority to hold first meeting since reboot next week Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses