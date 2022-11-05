CARL LESLIE MOORE, 87, of Spencer, formerly of Big Creek, near Walton, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born September 14, 1935, at Walton, the son of the late Hessel Roy and Celia Gandee Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Philip Daniel Carpenter; and his stepfather, Clarence Drennen.
Carl was a retired machinist, who was employed by DuPont at Belle. He was a 1955 graduate of Walton High School.
His pastimes included spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, riding 4x4's, anything outdoors and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruby R. Lupardus Moore, whom he married October 13, 1956 at Glady, Randolph County; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Paula Moore of Belleville; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn Carpenter of Clendenin, Angelia and Jeff Snyder of Somerset, Ky., and Christy and Gene Schelker of Mabscott; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Clinton, Brad Moore, Amy Fields, Nikki Carpenter, Andrea Smith, Dana Anderkin, Kyle Snyder, David Snyder, Scott Huffman, Casey Huffman and Morgan Schelker; and 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Perrine of Parkersburg and Judi (John) Hildreth of Spencer.
Carl was a Christian by faith and his request for cremation has been honored by his family. A private memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting the family with arrangements.