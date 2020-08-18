CARL LLOYD BEAN, Jr., 80, of Cowen passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Aiken, South Carolina. He was born on October 31, 1030, to Carl and Maude Bean of Erbacon.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Ruth (Scott) Bean, to whom he was married to for nearly 52 years. The only regret he ever expressed is that he didn't get more time to spend with her.
Carl's life was shaped by values he learned the hard way, working the West Virginia land with his nine siblings. When he graduated from Cowen High School in 1959, he joined the Army and headed to Germany, where he developed skills in tank driving, sharpshooting, and boxing, which gave him a quick jab and a crooked nose.
He began a career as a railroader in 1966, and quickly came to love his work. He built a steam crane largely from scratch and helped the company earn a couple of patents before he finally retired in 2002 and became involved in civic service.
But there is no doubt that Carl's happiest days were those spent as teacher, mentor, lousy poet, and chief milkshake maker to his four grandchildren. They will carry his spirit to a new generation.
Carl is survived by his son Rodney L. Bean and wife Rebecca Bean of Morgantown; son Brian S. Bean and partner Tina Anderson of Johnston, Sc; grandson Braden Bean of Harrisonburg, Va; granddaughter Anna Reed and husband Jess Reed of Morgantown; granddaughter Shannon Bean of Morgantown; grandson Mason Bean and fianc Anna Nicodemus of Berkeley Springs; great-grandson Preston Scott Bean of Berkley Springs; and close friends Gideon Anderson and Tori Anderson of Front Royal, Va. And Madison Anderson of Johnston, Sc. He is also survived by Shalon Still of Apopka, Fla. And was preceded in death by Amber Hollandsworth of Cowen, both of whom he loved liked daughters.
Surviving siblings include Charlotte Downey of Cabin Creek, Daniel (Joyce) Bean of Cowen, Eddie (Kim) Bean of Cedar Lakes, Ind. Carlene Wright of Crown Hill, and Madolyn (Ellie) Candelaria of Castiac, Cal. Siblings who preceded Carl include Helen (Dencil) Crites, Lehr Bean, Kim Bean, and Tommy (Sue) Bean.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with full military rights conducted by American Legion Post 62 will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery Cowen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we recommend following the state CDC guideline for social distancing and face covering.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.