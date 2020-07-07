CARL MARION HARPER, 79, of Clendenin WV went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020 after a long illness.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Fred L. and Anna C. Harper; Siblings Charles "Nuet" Harper, Bill Harper, Mildred Harper, George Kermit Harper, Robert O Harper, Burl Harper and Karen Harper Runnebaum.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years Carolyn Marie Harper; Children, Carla Harper of Clendenin, Alan (Emma) Harper of Clendenin, and Christy (Troy) Strimel of Charleston; Grandchildren Jeremy (Nicole) Strimel of Charleston, Sabrina (Joey) Canterbury of Elkview, Chelsea Harper (Alex Taylor) of Elkview, Zach Harper (Jillian Slater) of Clendenin, Jalayna Harper of Clendenin and Myah Harper of Clendenin; Great Grandchildren Easton and Cora Canterbury of Elkview. Siblings Wilda Capo of Atlanta Georgia, Amanda Jean Deel of Clendenin and Annie Mullins of Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.
Carl was an active member in his community and a veteran of the Air National Guard. He was a member of Roofers Local 185 for 47 years of which he was the BA for 18 years. He was also a member of Beni Kedem, Shriners, Clendenin Masonic Lodge 126 AM and FM divisions and American Legion post 61. He was the developer and builder of Harper Estates in Clendenin. He was a very private person but enjoyed life to the fullest. Carl loved his wife, family, hometown of Clendenin, attending Roofers local 185 events and mowing his yard.
We would like to thank the Staff at CAMC Memorial SICU and Hospice House.
The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 8, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday July 9, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin with Pastor Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.