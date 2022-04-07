CARL OWEN TORMAN, 63 of Hurricane passed away at 8:49 a.m., on March 31, 2022 due to a long illness of ALS. He was a hard worker of Darnold Mechanical Inc. of Kenna, WV and retired in 2019 and worked on his family farm. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting firewood and watching westerns.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Correna Torman.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Diana (Cyrus) Torman; son, Christopher Owen Torman (Alisa); grandchildren, Destiny and Trinity; sisters, Evelyn (Eddie) McClure, Bonnie (Joe) Welch, Kyle (Cathy) Torman, Keith (Diane) Torman, Ben (Debbie) Torman, John (Sherry) Torman and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank life-long friend and co-worker Scott Darnold, Dave Darnold, Mike Kennedy, Kevin Deel, Mike White, John and Wanda Thacker, Aunt Carol and Dan Hays, Russ and Judy Cyrus, Kim and Jim Cyrus, Tony and Pam Cyrus, Ed and Sharon, Josh and Amy Cyrus, Carol Jean Rife, Angela and Scott Jones and girls, Jeff "Shorty" and Sandy Bislop, Keith Torman, James and Amanda Adkins, Beth and Debbie Torman, Gary and Denise King, Shawn Baisden, uncle Bill Johnson and boys, Timmy Johnson and riding friends; Angela Vickers, Arla Torman, Scott and Tandra Johnston, Ashley and Cathy Torman, Joyce and Gail Burdette and Brennen Johnson and all the Facebook friends.
A private service will be held at the Torman Cemetery.