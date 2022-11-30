Thank you for Reading.

Carl Randolph Titta
CARL RANDOLPH TITTA "RANDY", 76, of Belle passed away on November 25, 2022, with his children by his side, following a short illness.

Known as Randy to family and friends, he was born in Bud, West Virginia on April 25, 1946, to the late Carl and Mary Frances Penturff Titta.

