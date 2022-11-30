CARL RANDOLPH TITTA "RANDY", 76, of Belle passed away on November 25, 2022, with his children by his side, following a short illness.
Known as Randy to family and friends, he was born in Bud, West Virginia on April 25, 1946, to the late Carl and Mary Frances Penturff Titta.
Randy was a retired General Merchandise GM from Kroger where he began working at the age of 16. He was a 1964 graduate of Mullens High School and a 1968 graduate of West Virginia Tech. After graduation, he was a teacher at Elkview Middle School while he also continued to work part time at Kroger. Randy left his teaching career in the mid-1970s and went to work full-time at Kroger, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2008.
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Titta and his sister-in-law, Dana Titta.
Left to cherish his memory are a son, Jeff Titta and his wife, Earlena of Pinch; daughter, Michelle Carte and her husband, Chad of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sister, Mary Jenkins of Beckley; five grandchildren, Hannah and Jackson Carte of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sarah Titta of Pinch, Dustin Harmon of St. Albans, Jacob Harmon and his wife, Sara of Chesapeake; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 3 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., with Clinton Hoy officiating.
Randy's children would like to thank the nursing staff at CAMC's surgical intensive care unit for the care and compassion they provided to Randy, as well as the family, during his stay there.
Dear to Randy's heart is the Vincent Dewayne Lester Scholarship, established by Randy and classmates in honor of their friend Dewayne Lester who passed in 1966. If you would like to honor Randy by donating in his name, you may send those donations to:
Wyoming East High School, Attn: Financial Secretary, PO Box 390, New Richmond, WV 24867.
The memo line on the check or attached communication must specify that it is for the scholarship.
Checks should be made payable to Wyoming East High School.