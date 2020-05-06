CARL RAY MOFFATT, of Salvo, NC, left the bonds of this earth for his heavenly home on May 2, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Carl was born in Charleston, WV, on June 1, 1953, the youngest son of the late Ray Valjean and Ernestine Moffatt.
He is survived by Pollyann Moffatt, his wife and best friend of 47 years. Carl is also survived by his two brothers, Dale (Nancy) and Harold, both of Charleston; nieces, Julie Como and Stephanie Moffatt; great nephews, Brett Smith and Patrick Mann; furbabies, Boone and Bailey, as well as extended family and friends.
Carl served in the US Naval Reserves as a Seabee. He worked for CSX RR for ten years and retired from Union Carbide/Dow/Bayer Chemical with 30 years of service.
Carl was a trustee and member of Clarks Bethel UMC in Salvo. He was also a member of the NCBBA and Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire Dept.
Carl and Polly "discovered" Hatteras Island in 1974 and vacationed there every year before moving full time in 2014. Carl had a great sense of humor, a quick smile, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved fishing a blues run from the surf, his family and friends, a Salvo sunset and serving his God.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory can be sent to Clarks Bethel UMC, PO Box 28, Salvo, NC 27972.
The family's plans for services are pending at this time. Please express condolences to Pollyann and the family via the online register at www. gallopfuneralservices.com.
