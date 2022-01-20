CARL ROBERT "BOB" PERDUE age 92, of Kiawah Island, SC, died peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at the home of his daughter with his family by his side. He was born February 14, 1929, in Harewood WV, son of the late Harold Ernest Perdue and Clara Violet Perdue.
On May 1, 1953, he married the love of his life, Mary Alice Hayslett, who predeceased him on October 9, 2018. Also surviving are his three children, son, Robert Randolph "Randy" Perdue (Suzanne) of Bradley WV; daughter, Melody Leigh Perdue Garcia (Joe) of Johns Island SC, and son, Carl Andrew "Andy" Perdue (Kim) of Big Timber MT; four grandsons, Joshua Perdue (Joanie) of Oak Hill WV; Jacob Perdue (Aimee) of Moncks Corner SC; Joseph and Nicholas Garcia of Charleston SC, Chance Perdue (Kelley) of Myrtle Beach SC; Casey Perdue of Rolling Hills WY; two granddaughters, Melissa Meeks (Jason) of Hurricane WV; and Sara Price (Chris) of Canton GA; fifteen great grandchildren, Alivia Meeks, Rilynn, Kellan, Christina, Brooks and Neal Price, Fynnlea Perdue, Easton, Greenlee, Grayson, Oakland, and Emerald Perdue, Vera, Cathleen and Jack Perdue; his sisters, Sue Phillips (Jerry), Shirley Blackburn, and Norma Jordan and his brother, Ernie Perdue (Dreama) and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Darby. He was also preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Perdue and his brothers, Jack, Curt and Roger Perdue.
Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. He and Mary were long-time residents of St. Albans WV and members of St. Peters United Methodist Church. In later years Bob and Mary were owners of Perdue's IGA and Hardware in Campbells Creek and resided there for many years. Bob was a member of the Campbells Creek Lions Club, as well as contributing to many community events. Bob and Mary enjoyed their early retirement years living in Smithers WV and then on Kiawah Island SC.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m., on Saturday January 22, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden WV with the service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook page. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV.
It is recommended that attendees please follow standard COVID safety protocols, including masks, at the viewing and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Carl Perdue to Roper St. Francis Foundation for Hospice Care, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston SC 29403. https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/
