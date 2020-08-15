CARL ROBERT "BOBBY" DURST, 83, of Leon, WV, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Letart- Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, August 17, also at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven.
