CARL ROGER CHAPMAN, 90, of Ripley, WV began his final journey on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.
He was born October 30, 1930 in Longacre, WV, a son of the late Fred Madison and Mattie Howery Chapman. He was baptized into the Baptist faith as a young man. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Morris Harvey College.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. During his years of service. He went to many destinations around the world having reached 5 of the 7 continents. After his retirement he became a barber/stylist and operated his shop in Ripley called "The Golden Shear."
In his spare time Carl built and flew model airplanes and was a charter member of the Jackson County Aero Modelers Club. He also held a certificate as a master gardener and loved to grow strawberries. He served several years as a volunteer part time EMT with the Mt. Flowers Volunteer Emergency Squad. He and his wife also traveled around the U.S. extensively after his second retirement.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gerry; son Roger Chapman of Pasadena, TX; daughters Sarah Hopper of Woodstock, GA and Betsy Chapman of Midway Park, NC. He is also survived by adoring grandchildren Stephanie Gandee (John Kennedy) and Matthew Gandee (Ashley) and great grandchildren Abigail and Jillian Kennedy and Mason and Chase Gandee.
In addition to his parents Carl was preceded in death by children Linda Chapman and David Chapman, as well as a sister and 5 brothers.
A memorial service to celebrate Carl's life will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Claire Butler officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m until the time of the service. Inurnment with Military Rites performed by the Jackson County Honor Guard will take place at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Carl's memory. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.