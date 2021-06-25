Thank you for Reading.

CARL SCOTTY COFFMAN, 83, of Cocoa, FL formerly of Cross Lanes, WV, husband of Becky Coffman, died Wednesday December 30, 2020 in FL. Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Salt Rock Community Church and burial will be in Gill Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will follow at the family farm in Salt Rock. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Recommended for you