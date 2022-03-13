Carl "Skip" Smith CARL "SKIP" SMITH, 75, of Nitro, formerly of Tornado, passed away peacefully at Stone Rise in Charleston, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Preceded in death by father, Carl Smith, Sr. (Freeda), brother, Eddie Gibson, sister, Marlene Hedrick and Son, Brian Robertson. Skip retired from Carbide Institute Plant after 28 years of service. He was a proud Marine who sailed the Merchant Marines. He was a Vietnam Vet who was awarded with a Purple Heart after being wounded. He was a well known member at the Nitro Moose. He was also a member of Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159 A.F. & A.M. Skip was an excellent pool player and bowler. He loved to ride his Harley. His prized possession were his beagles. He raised beagles for years, winning numerous trophies for field trials & bench shows. Skip is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue Anderson Smith, of St. Albans, children, Mike Smith & Christi Robertson Pontier (Ben), of Tornado, sister, Debbie Pelligrino (Jim), of IN and her son Alex, sister, Rosemary Wayman, of TX, grandchildren, Michael and Tamara Smith, Kaden Martin, Jezalin & Sal Pontier, great granddaughter, Aaliyah Aulds. Per his request, there will be no service. He will be cremated and his ashes will be dispersed at Donald C. Kinnard Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Institute at a later date. We would like to thank all their staff at Stone Rise for all their loving care and making him smile. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com