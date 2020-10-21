CARL STEPHEN SMARR lost his battle with cancer on Friday October 16, 2020 at the Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Steve was a family man, educator, director, business manager, musician /entertainer, but most importantly a child of God, and a friend to thousands. He was 72 years young.
Steve was born to Floyd Phoenix & Clara Sinnett Smarr in Pennsboro, WV on May 24, 1948 The youngest of 9 children, Steve was raised in West Union and graduated from Doddridge Co. High School in1966. He received a Bachelor of Music Education from Salem College and earned his Master of Music degree from Marshall University. Steve was a tuba major but became better known as a singer and pianist.
Steve married Theresa Thorn on February 7, 1970.
After finishing college that same year, Steve took the job as Band Director at Scott High School in Boone County. His players came to admire his leadership, expectations of discipline and excellence of performance. He became a personal mentor to most and professional mentor to those who studied music at college or became band directors. With his guidance 6 players made the WV All-State Band. He taught the Bands, Guitar and Music Appreciation at Scott from 1970-1986 with a stint as band Director at the Madison-Danville Jr. High from 1980-1984. His students admired and adored him, and still do! (However, many still can't come to call him "Steve")
Steve was very active in several aspects of his community. He attended the Madison Baptist Church and sang in the choir. He and his family began attending the Madison United Methodist Church in 1976 where he directed the Chancel Choir for 20 years.
In 1988, the Madison Methodist Quartet was formed and over the next 30 years, and although the personnel changed, the church and communities around the state would enjoy the Word of God through beautiful harmonies, energetic Southern Gospel, and inspiring testimonies. Steve led this ensemble to make 6 CDs over the years. Many thanks to all the singers for creating that beautiful harmony and truly becoming a family.
Although he loved teaching music and his students, Steve & Theresa had in mind a more secure financial future for their family. He often prayed "Lord, show me a better way." God answered his request and in Feb 1986, Steve made the decision to go into the field of insurance and investments with New York Life.
With his warm smile, super-outgoing personality, keen mind, and his ability to tell those witty jokes, he quickly built his clientele and business. Steve's goals were to help folks increase their financial security, and to prepare them for the future. His other goal was to enlist new agents and give them a hand up and guide them to better themselves and their families.
Steve was promoted to Sales Manager and finally to the "Managing Partner" for the WV General Office of New York Life. He was great at his task! Steve retired in 2010.
Entertainment has long been a semi-profession for Steve. During his Salem College days, he played keyboard in a cover band with his music major buddies - R&B and all
the latest hits. In the later 70's, Steve helped form The ROUSTABOUTS, a backup band behind an Elvis impersonator. Steve was also the main impetus for later rejoining forces with several of these player friends and they formed another cover band, REUNION, in the Madison area, and performed for several years.
During the mid-80's, PARK AVENUE was Steve's musical endeavor providing entertainment around southern WV. After his retirement, Steve was an instrumental figure in founding the Southern West Virginia Community Band in the Madison area. He also lent his talents to the Steve Pennington Project and most recently, AFTER SIX
Steve played lots of solo gigs too. He often serenaded customers in many eateries in the Madison and Charleston areas, as well as Edgewood Summit Assisted Living. And we can't forget about the Smarr Family band that entertained at quite a few family reunions! Such a talented family! If you needed music for your wedding, a funeral, or dance or anniversary celebration, Steve was your man!
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack, Bud, Delmas, and sisters Dorothy and Wilmadean.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years Theresa (Thorn) . Children: Corey, David (Crystal), and Kerry, all of South Charleston. Grandchildren Jarron Paxton, and Clayton Smarr. Special friend Stan Ratliff - many thanks for your devoted and endless loyalty - a selfless caregiver and friend. Sisters: Opal Smith, Sharon Walker (Ronnie Burns), Juanita Burriss (Loran Smokey), and brother Floyd Jr. (Sarah), beloved nieces and nephews and cousins, scores of close friends, hundreds of former students, and thousands of colleagues and admirers.
Steve loved bringing out the best in others, singing God's Word, remodeling and flipping houses, telling jokes, reading, cheeseburgers and steaks, the beach, Tuba Christmas, working out at the gym, desserts, watching movies, and travelling. Just last September, he journeyed to the Holy Land with a group of Methodists from around the state
A private service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church with nephew Rev. Dallas Waggle as the officiant. A post-Covid celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Scott High Band Boosters c/o #1 Skyhawk Place Madison WV 25130 or the Madison United Methodist Church Music Fund at 376 State Street, Madison, WV 25130
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.