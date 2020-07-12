Carl "Steve" Taylor

Carl "Steve" Taylor
Carl Stephen Taylor

CARL "STEVE" STEPHEN TAYLOR, born July 31, 1950, in Roane County, W.Va., died July 5, 2020, after a short illness.

Steve was the son of Pearl Taylor of St. Albans and the late Carl Taylor. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed greatly. Steve was a Vietnam-era Veteran in the United States Air Force and went on to retire from Union Carbide / Dow Chemical.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patsy Myers Taylor of Charleston; son, Todd Taylor (Robin) of Chesapeake; grandson, Stephen; stepchildren, Amy Myers, LJ Myers, and Jay Myers, all of Charleston, along with several step-grandchildren; brother, Walter Taylor (Kim) of Nitro; sister, Connie Hanshaw (Wilson) of Tornado, Melinda Kirk (Mike) of St. Albans, and Terry Gessel (David) of Florida. Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sue Taylor for continued support throughout the years.

There will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.casdorphandcurry.com.

