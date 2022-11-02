Carla Ann Dawson Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARLA ANN DAWSON, 74 of Charleston passed away at CAMC Memorial on October 17, 2022 after a hard fought battle with kidney disease.She was born November 27, 1947 and was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Snell and sister, Susan Snell.She is survived by Uncle and Aunt Walter and JoAnn Naylor and her precious cats "Stinker" and "Nono".Per her wishes, there will be no services.In Carla's memory, please donate to your local animal shelter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carla Ann Dawson Walter Stinker Susan Snell Cat Joann Naylor Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dennis Overton “Champ" Kerns Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Blank Sydney Anne Dixon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City