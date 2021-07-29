CARLA DAWN WAUGH was born on March 8, 1977 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. Carla was the daughter of Carlos Pauley of Apple Grove. She was the mother of Maggie Waugh (Justin Frye) of Petersburg, WV, Emmie Waugh of Apple Grove, and Jonnie Dawn Waugh of Apple Grove. Carla was Aunt TAR TAR to Geena, Parker, and Oaklynn Wears of Pliny.
She was proceeded in death by her sister Deann Pauley, mother Debra Pauley, grandmother Delores Cordell, grandfather Gene Cordell, grandmother Susie Hager, and grandfather Ward Wheeler.
Carla was a Christian mother who raised her daughters and served in Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She kept her faith everywhere she went and displayed kindness to all that she met. Carla worked at the DMV in Point Pleasant, where she made often trying circumstances easier on those around her. She always shined her light wherever she went, and she was the definition of the peculiar Christian with her generosity and lovingness.
Carla finished out her legacy here on earth on July 27th, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. Carla is now at Jesus' feet with her loved ones worshipping the one she lived for. A Funeral Service will be held 12:30 to 2 pm Saturday July 31, 2021 at Mt. Zion Church, 406 Mount Zion Rd, Fraziers Bottom, WV 25082. Family and Friends may visit the church from 10 to 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home will be serving the family.