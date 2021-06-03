Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, CARLAN MARIE BROWN HARPER, 86, of Victor passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 after a long illness. She passed on a special date, as it was her wedding anniversary.
She was born on February 27, 1935 in Winona, WV to the late James Dana Brown and Fanny Arbella Wood Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harold Q. Harper; granddaughters, Carla Ann Harper and Erin Lynn McGraw; three brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by sons, John Rose) Harper of Victor, Wayne (Debbie) Harper of Victor, James (Renee) Harper of Victor, and David (Crystal) Harper of Nettie; daughters, Lynn (Richard) McGraw of Victor, Peggy Harper of Victor, Connie Melton of Sutton, and Becky (Danny) Cunningham of Pinch; sister, Esther Day of Huron, OH; sister-in-law, Eileen McKown of Madison, OH; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She had boundless love for all of them and they loved her in return.
She was a long-time member of Richmond Chapel United Methodist Church of Victor.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Ansted. Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5 at the funeral home with Pat Gray, David Harper, Danny Cunningham, and Pat Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at the Harper Family Cemetery on the Harper Farm in Victor. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Hospice of Southern WV, Home-Based Care Team, P.O. Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802-1472.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV are in charge of arrangements.