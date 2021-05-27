CARLENE "SARAH" BAISDEN, 86, of Ferrellsburg, passed away on Sun., May 23, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Fri., May 28th, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow at Jack Baisden Cemetery at Buck Fork. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Fri., at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.