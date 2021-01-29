Carlos Bego Jr

CARLOS D'ANDRE BEGO JR. went home to be with the Lord on January 21,2021.
He is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Bego of Dunbar, mother Bertha Burton (Donald) of Dunbar, father Carlos D'Andre Sr.(Joann) of Lake Jackson, TX, brother Romi'o of Lake Jackson, TX, special aunt: Savannah Adkins and Anita Adkins of St. Albans, and Linda Perkins (James) of Detroit, MI, aunt Adlee Roy (Frank) of Woodstock, GA, aunt, Dorothy Dyess of Institute, WV., uncle, Mervin Adkins of Rancho Cucamonga, CA., special cousin: Lindsey Perkins Moore of Farmington Hills, MI. The Bego family and a host of cousin and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV. Services will be at 12 noon. Officiating will be Rev. Matthew Watts.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, CDC guideliness will be observed with masks and social distancing.
Durgan Funeral Home, Beckley, WV is assisting the family.