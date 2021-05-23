Thank you for Reading.

CARLOS 'C.J.' PARSLEY IV, 31, of Charleston passed away on May 14, 2021. In keeping with C.J.'s wishes, his body will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 5th in the Activity Center at Canaan Baptist Church. Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to view a full obituary, send the family online condolences or sign the guest book

Tags

Recommended for you