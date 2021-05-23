CARLOS 'C.J.' PARSLEY IV, 31, of Charleston passed away on May 14, 2021. In keeping with C.J.'s wishes, his body will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 5th in the Activity Center at Canaan Baptist Church. Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to view a full obituary, send the family online condolences or sign the guest book
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.