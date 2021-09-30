CARLOS CALVIN HOLSTEIN 73, of St. Albans passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, after a long illness
He was born on July 13, 1948 to the late James F. Holstein and Ella Mae Hughes Holstein. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, John Holstein, James Holstein, and Steve Holstein; sisters, Mary Beth Brammer, Ida Mae Easter, Betty Sowards, and Norma Clark.
Calvin graduated from St. Albans High School, Class of 1966. After graduation, he worked with an electrician until he was drafted into the US Army and served in Germany and came home with an honorable discharge. He was then accepted into the Carpenters Local Union #439. After working through the Union for several years, he was hired by G & G Builders of Teays Valley and worked there until he retired in 2007. After retirement he kept busy by lending a hand to friends and family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him. But we are blessed to know he is in his Heavenly home now. We know that one day we will all be together again in our Heavenly Father's home.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Chandler Holstein of St. Albans; son, Steven Scott Holstein (Julie Anne) of Tennessee; brother, Joseph Holstein of St. Albans; sister, Barbara Wray of Jackson County; two wonderful grandchildren, Will, 12 years old and Madison, 16 years old. They were his pride and joy and he encouraged them in all of their activities and was very proud of both of them. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. One nephew James Sowards lived with Calvin's parents and was raised with Calvin.
The family has requested that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service for Calvin will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Hagar officiating. Burial will follow in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.