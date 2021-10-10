CARLOS "DEAN" BALL 79 of Lake, West Virginia departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV with his family by his side.
He was born August 23, 1942 at Hewett, WV to the late Wilmer Ball and Elma Ball of Hewett, WV. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Linda Casto Ball; four brothers - Clyde Ball, Claude Ball, Ralph Ball, and Charles Ball; and one sister - Jean Sansom.
He was the owner and operator of Dean Ball Backhoe Services for over 50 years and a member, trustee and Sunday school teacher at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett, WV for over 65 years. He was an avid coon hunter, participating in National Hunts throughout the United States and past President of Rock Lick Coon Club of Chapmanville, WV.
Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Dena (Mark) Craddock of Hewett and Carla (Brian) Bowen of Lake; grandchildren - Ryan (Jennifer) Craddock of Hewett, Josh Craddock of Julian, Christian "Dylan" White, Hallie White, Blake Bowen and Keira Bowen of Lake. Great Grandchildren - Shawn, Kendall, Cohen Craddock of Hewett. Brothers - Harold Ray (Velma) Ball of Lake, Junior Aleshire, and Nolan Aleshire of Hewett, and sister - Shirley (Johnny) Runyon of Ripley, WV. Sisters-in-law - Florence (Billy) Nichols, Genevieve (Curtis) Akers of Hewett, and Margaret Vance of Lake, and brothers-in-law - Roger (Sandra) Casto of Lake and Dale (Mavis) Casto of Hewett. Special friends Art Kirkendoll, Eddie Carpenter, Danny Godby, Alice Robinson, and Debbie Bragg; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett with the Reverend Cecil Johnson and Reverend Roger "Dale" Campbell officiating. Special commemoration will be given by Art Kirkendoll. Burial will follow at The Albright Cemetery at Lake.
Friends may call Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6 p.m., until Midnight at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett, WV.
Pallbearers will be Ryan, Josh, Shawn, and Cohen Craddock, Dylan White, Blake Bowen, Howie White, and Mark Nelson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Craddock, Brian Bowen, Art Kirkendall, Eddie Carpenter, Danny Godby, and Pete Spurlock.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Handley Funeral Home Danville, WV.