CARLOS GENE JACKSON, 88, of Nitro, West Virginia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hattie Jackson of Dawes, and his son, Jeffrey Kent Jackson of Nitro.
Carlos is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sue Jackson of Nitro; his daughters, Karla Huff and Kelly (Michael) Price of Cross Lanes; his grandchildren, Kristopher (Beth) Huff, Chelsea Price, and Joshua Price of Cross Lanes; his niece, Kimila Terry Conliffe of Beckley;
Carlos graduated from East Bank High School with the class of 1952. Carlos then served in the US Navy from (1953 to 1957) and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, Carlos spent his entire career at the Carbide Institute Plant from (1957-1995). During that time, he worked his way up from a laborer to a unit supervisor.
Carlos was deeply devoted to his wife and family and loved bringing joy to others. During his lifetime, he donated a remarkable 15 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, an achievement which brought him pride.
Carlos loved dogs, gardening, reading, and staying updated on the newest technologies and mechanical innovations.
Celebration of Carlos's life will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, December 1, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Military Graveside Rites will follow conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.