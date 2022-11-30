Thank you for Reading.

Carlos Gene Jackson
CARLOS GENE JACKSON, 88, of Nitro, West Virginia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hattie Jackson of Dawes, and his son, Jeffrey Kent Jackson of Nitro.

Carlos is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sue Jackson of Nitro; his daughters, Karla Huff and Kelly (Michael) Price of Cross Lanes; his grandchildren, Kristopher (Beth) Huff, Chelsea Price, and Joshua Price of Cross Lanes; his niece, Kimila Terry Conliffe of Beckley;

