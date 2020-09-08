CARLOTTA SUE SHAMBLIN, 76 of St. Albans, passed away September 5, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, WV.
She was born July 19, 1944 in Ripley, daughter of the late Gilbert and Naomi Pickens Flesher. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a Homemaker. Along with her husband, Cecil, she participated in Revolutionary War Reenactments as Benjamin Franklin's wife, Deborah.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Cecil Shamblin Jr.; children Diana, Kimberly and David; sister Lucille and Brenda; grandchildren Christopher, Kevin, Britini, Ashley, Joseph, Jonathan and Sarah; great grandchildren, Alaina, Donald, Hunter, Ethan, Ellana and Maddalynn.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Sophia and a sister, Betty Ann Davis.
Funeral Service will be 2 pm Wednesday, September 9, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Randolph Richardson officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the CDC, Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
