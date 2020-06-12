CARLOTTE GENE THOMAS, 89, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at CAMC-Memorial.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lula Thomas; son, Jack Thomas; daughter, Beverly Seidman; and brothers, Freddie, Lambert, and Jack Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Thomas; daughter, Carla (Gary) Settles, Lexington, Ky.; son, William (Penny) Thomas, Frame; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Nancy (David) Barnette; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and family.
Carlotte was a retired member of Painters Union Local #970. He loved spending time outside fishing, camping, and was very proud of his lawn and landscaping.
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.