CARLTON "LYNN" MATHENY, 69, of Pinch, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

He was born in Charleston to his late parents, Carlton and Pat Matheny, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Barry Matheny.

Lynn was a loving son, brother, and uncle. As a young man growing up, he liked photography and electronics, was a boy scout, and enjoyed camping. He also worked for WCHS TV as an engineer.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Payne and Sandy (Bill) Armentrout; niece, Jamie Payne; and great niece, Emma Payne Armentrout.

A service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert O. Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at the South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, in Pullman, WV.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to CAMC Memorial Hospice and Charleston Gardens for their love and special care for Lynn.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.

