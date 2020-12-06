On Thursday, December 3, 2020, CARMA LEE PETERS of Mount Hope, WV, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 89. She was born on July 26,1931 in Grassy Meadow, WV and was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Blue (Linville) Spencer, and her sisters Sheryl Hangach and Judy Walker. She is survived by her brother John Lewis and her sister Ellen Tabor.
Carma was preceded in death by her husband Paul Peters. She is survived by their 3 children, Lana Roosa married to Les Roosa, Mick (Michael) Peters married to Jeanette Peters, and Cathy Mullins married to Yancy Mullins. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Emily Kimsey, Leslie Crossland, Spencer Reetz, Paul Roosa, D.J. Mullins, and Mickey Mullins. In addition, Carma has 6 great grandchildren, Alex and Maddie Crossland, Jordan Molo, Jake, Isla, and Carter Kimsey.
Carma was a devoted member of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, where she loved decorating with poinsettias for Christmas. For many years, she worked at Webb's Floral Shop where she made floral arrangements and caught up with her friends and neighbors.
She loved Christmas and decorated her tree with blue lights and ornaments. She was a very giving person and at times sacrificed her own needs so she could always provide presents for her family.
She was known for her good country cooking. No one could say no to her big homemade dinner rolls. She was an incredible Rummy player and enjoyed nothing more than beating her son, Mick. She collected red glass and teapots and Dutch glassware from her trip to Holland.
Her funeral will be a graveside service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will be for family only due to COVID. Afterwards, there will be a Memorial Service at Mount Hope Baptist Temple at 2 p.m., that will be open to all.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Southern WV, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV, 25801