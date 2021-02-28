CARMELITA N. BAUTISTA, MD., 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Cross Lanes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Carmelita was a loving spouse, mother, and sister. She was also an enthusiastic watcher of game shows and nature documentaries.
She was a physician at Thomas Memorial Hospital for over thirty years. Carmelita helped save many lives and was beloved by her coworkers as well as her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a light in the dark for many people and will be sorely and deeply missed by all.
Carmelita is survived by her husband, Ulpiano; daughter, Cheryl (Steven); sister, Milna; brother, Tederico; nieces and nephew, Angie, April, Jamie, Terence, Tiffany, Tuesday, and Tzarina; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 1, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.