Carmen Rosario Snow

CARMEN ROSARIO (HERNANDEZ) SNOW, 33, of Cross Lanes went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital after a long illness.
Carmen was born August 23, 1986 in Manila, Philippines to Amando and Edith Hernandez. Carmen was a Nitro High School Graduate and also a West Virginia State University alumni where she met her husband Jeffrey. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro where she was involved in the youth group. Carmen was part of the Charleston Town Center Mall Teen Board. She started working for Sokolosky and Weaver Oral Surgeons, then went on to work for Old Colony, Realtors. Carmen always enjoyed traveling with her family and visiting her happy place, Disney World.
Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dr. Macario Vito and Gladina Vito, and paternal grandparents, Dr. Antonio Hernandez and Salud Hernandez.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 6 years, Jeffrey Snow at home; children, Malakai and Gabriella of Cross Lanes; parents, Amando and Edith of Cross Lanes; brother, Joseph of Cross Lanes; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro with Father Manuel Gelido officiating with Father Chapin Engler as co-celebrant. Cremation will be handled by Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Since the moment I met you, you've gifted me with nothing but love, joy, peace, and with two beautiful children.
No gift is worth as much as the eternal gift of love that you have given me and our family.
I can't lie, I have questioned why would God put us through so much over these years but I have to trust HIM...
And here's the truth I have to face now that you're not here with us;
I can shed tears now that you're gone, Or I can smile because you lived.
You were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and you rest high.
Peacefully.
And that makes my heart smile.
I love you and now we have an angel to call by name.
I'll see you down the road, Soulmates.
