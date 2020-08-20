CARMON D. BURNS, of Bob White, WV. Born: August 19, 1949, Passed away: August 12, 2020 at the age of Seventy years, Eleven months and Twenty Four days. He was the son of the late Buster and Lois Burns and was also preceded in death by one sister; Sherry (Henry) Selbe and one brother; Rodney Burns. He enjoyed hunting Molly Moochers, was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his wife; Jannett Burns, one son; Stevie Burns, two daughters; Paula (JT) Riggle and Terri Burns (TJ), three brothers; Lawrence Burns, Eldon (Phyllis) Burns and Timmy (Mellaine) Burns, two sisters; Reda (John) McCormick and Gay (Joey) Bratcher and a host of uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Friday, August 21, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Interment will follow at Bragg Cemetery, Palermo, WV. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.