CARO LEA MCGHEE, 76, of Bremen, AL., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, September 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman Chapman, and brother, Benny Hodges.
Caro loved the Lord, and was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church of Bremen, AL. She also enjoyed sewing and caring for her fur babies.
She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Arnold McGhee; step-daughters, Tonya Johns, and Tammy Cornett;, Tina (Gerald) Meade; brothers, Robert Casto, and Ralph (Lisa) Casto; sister, Connie Boggis; several step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Ambler Ridge.
