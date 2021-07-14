With profound sadness we announce the passing of CAROL ANN BRADLEY, 84, on Saturday July 10, 2021. A loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Carol born in Whipple WV. Was a graduate of East Bank High School in East Bank West Virginia and was in the Miss West Virginia Pageant in 1958 as Miss Upper Kanawha Valley. Carol retired from HUD. Carol enjoyed singing at senior communities across DFW.
A memorial service will be held at her senior community The Villa's on Calloway Creek 901 W Hurst Blvd, Hurst, Texas 76053 Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 6:30pm.
Carol was proceeded in death by her parents, Richard and Dixie Honaker; her brothers Gerald Aubrey Honaker, Lewis Ritchie Honaker and her daughter Tina Ray Bradley.
She is survived by her sons Gerald Bradley and wife Beth, Steven Bradley and wife Lake, Mark Bradley and wife Donette, sisters; Betty Dunbar, Ruth Lavender: her ten grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.