CAROL ANN SIZEMORE, 80, of Corinth, TX, formerly from Elkview, WV passed away peacefully, June 13, 2021, at Medical City Plano, TX.
Born November 24, 1940, in Charleston, WV, she was the Daughter of the late Bill and Ruby Richardson. She was a homemaker, dedicated wife of 64 years, fantastic mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Most of all she is remembered to devoting her life to her family.
She was an award-winning artist who loved painting, vacationing to Myrtle Beach, and camping.
In addition to her parents, Bill and Ruby Richardson, she was preceded in death by her Brother, David Kirt Richardson.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donnie Lee Sizemore of Corinth, TX, formerly from Elkview, WV; Son Brian (Rhonda) Sizemore, Daughter Peggy (Brent) Cook; Lois Richardson Snodgrass (sister), Marilyn Richardson Buckland (sister), Willy Richardson (brother); Grandchildren, Devan (Nick) O'Neal, Ashley (Kevin) Ebersole, Garrett Sizemore, Nate Sizemore, and two great grandchildren Amaiyah & Eden Ebersole.
Tyler Mountain Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. There will be graveside service planned for 12 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.