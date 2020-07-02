Carol "Cack" "Jackie" Rose

CAROL J. "CACK" "JACKIE" ROSE, 81, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Notomine (Cabin Creek) to the late William Hestle and Cora Juanita Dickerson Hodge. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Lee Rose; sister, Alice Rose Hodge Ferguson; and niece, Mitzi White.
Jackie was a homemaker, a member of Bethany Baptist Church, St. Albans, and a graduate of East Bank High School, class of 1954. She was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephew.
The family has ask that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Surviving are her sister, Betty Jo Hodge Fizer of St. Albans; nieces, Kandi Bradford and Darla Hostetler.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Rev. Raymond Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m., prior to the funeral service, at the cemetery.
You may visit Jackie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Rose family.