CAROL ESTEP-BLAKE, age 73, was called home by the Heavenly Father to her celestial home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She lived a dedicated Christian life and gave unselfishly to all.
Carol was the daughter of Walter and Rose Burdette Anderson. Carol was born December 8, 1948 on Bufflick, near Clendenin in Kanawha County. Carol was one of four Anderson children. All of her siblings survive her: Richard, Erma and Betty.
Her husband of 24 years, Frank Blake, maintains their home near Gassaway, Braxton County.
Carol is survived by her beloved three sons. They are James, Jr., and wife Melissa of Morgantown, Douglas and wife Michele of Fairmont and Walter and wife Ruth of Frametown.
Carol had seven grandchildren: Adam, Catie, Jacob, Christopher, Caylin, Ethan and Emma and three great grandchildren: Cooper, Adaline and Christian James.
Carol and her sons enjoyed a close relationship throughout their lives and her sons are incredibly proud of their mother and feel blessed that God made her their mother.
Carol's love for her sons was only rivaled by the love she had for her grandchildren. They brought her great joy and she spent time with them whenever possible.
Carol received enormous joy spending time with her great grandchildren. They in turn loved her deeply clamoring at the door of her every visit. Although short, the time she spent with them had an impact that will last forever.
Carol was a long-time member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Sutton, located on the hill above the Braxton County Senior Citizen Center. She served on several committees and was a prominent provider of the church's hospitality.
Carol's family was forced to move from Bufflick in Kanawha County in 1974. Highway officials bought their farm for right-of-way for Interstate 79. They purchased a farm in Frametown and lived beside the Frametown Volunteer Fire Department.
Carol committed her life to taking care of her father and mother in their later years. Her dedication to them was an incredible tribute to the love of a daughter for her parents. For a short time, her mother was a resident of the Braxton Health Care Center. Carol visited daily even during the Covid lockdown visiting by cell phone, talking through the window regardless of the weather.
There will be a life celebration 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at First Southern Baptist Church, Sutton with Pastor Shane Boggs officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Beall's Mill Cemetery, Gassaway, beside her first husband, James Estep, Sr.
