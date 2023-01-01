CAROL J. BRAGG 80, of St. Albans passed away at Genesis Health Center, Teays Valley on Saturday, December 17, 2022 after a long illness.
She was born on October 3, 1942 at the McMillan Hospital in Charleston to the late Ralph and Rachel Bragg. She is also preceded in death by her niece, Hannah Bragg; nephews, Michael Bragg, Jr., Brian Bragg, and Brian Stover; baby brother, Robert Lee Bragg.
Carol is survived by two sisters, Anita Wease of Asheboro, NC and Mary Graham of St. Albans; brothers, John Bragg of Union Bridge, Maryland and Michael "Mike" Bragg of Statesboro, NC; four nieces; three nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.
She lived with her family in Rupert, WV and graduated from Rupert High School in 1961. Carol graduated from West Virginia State College in 1966 and later obtained her master's degree from West Virginia University with certification as a reading specialist. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority.
Carol started teaching in 1968 with schools in Greenbrier and Jackson County. She began teaching in Kanawha County Schools having taught at Spring Hill Junior High School, Dunbar Junior High School and her final school was Anne Bailey Elementary School in St. Albans, as a Title 1 Reading Specialist.
She was a kind person and she will be missed by all who knew her. She loved to read, quilt and made several quilts, among them from her mother's clothing for each of her siblings.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.