(1937 - 2022)
CAROL J. CAMPBELL , passed away on July 11, 2022. An avid reader, philosopher, teacher, life-long learner, and debater, Carol Campbell will be remembered for the love and attention she gave to her family, friends, and students.
Born Carol Folk in Somerset, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1937, she was the youngest of 13 children. You may think that would make her easy to overlook, but Carol was never a shrinking violet. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class in 1955 with a perfect 4.0 average. She married her high school classmate, Jack Campbell, in 1959.
Carol and Jack moved to Cleveland, Ohio where they started their family when their daughter Karen was born in 1960. The expanded family moved to Charleston, WV in 1962, and their son Steve was born in 1964. Carol was a devoted stay-at-home mom and she and Jack decided to adopt a third child, Joe, in 1970.
Always looking to learn new information and not having the opportunity to attend college after high school, Carol enrolled as a freshman at Morris Harvey College in 1974. Carol completed a degree in Philosophy and competed as a member of the College Bowl team. Following her undergraduate work, she pursued her master's degree at Ohio University, graduating in 1980. She returned to Morris Harvey, now the University of Charleston, to teach. She reconnected with the College Bowl team as the faculty adviser and was also the adviser for the school's yearbook. In addition to teaching college students, Carol's career included serving as Head of The River School, working for the WV Humanities Council, and leading numerous book discussion groups.
Carol seemed to possess encyclopedic knowledge; she could answer the questions on Jeopardy before the host finished reading the clue. Carol carefully tracked the books she read each year (with an average of 130), logged the miles she walked daily (managing to amass enough to circumnavigate the world), and completed the NY Times crossword each day (in pen).
Carol got the greatest joy sharing her love of knowledge with her students, book club members, and her grandson. She and Adam, pictured above, had a special bond, always creating games, picking apples to make the best applesauce, and of course... reading.
A true original in a world full of ordinary, Carol is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Karen Green, her son Steve Campbell and his wife Katherine Buker, her grandson Adam Green, her brother George Folk, and her sister Maxine Corbett. She will leave a void in the lives of all who knew and loved her.
Donations in honor of Carol may be made to Manna Meal Soup Kitchen of Charleston, WV. https://www.mannameal.org/donate or 1105 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
