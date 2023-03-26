Thank you for Reading.

Carol J. Hoyt
CAROL J. HOYT, 79, of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born October 22, 1943 in Poplar Bluff, MI, the daughter of Dayton and Audrey Kessinger Withrow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Lee Hoyt.

