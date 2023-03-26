Carol J. Hoyt Mar 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAROL J. HOYT, 79, of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.She was born October 22, 1943 in Poplar Bluff, MI, the daughter of Dayton and Audrey Kessinger Withrow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Lee Hoyt.She is survived by her children, John (Joanne) Hoyt, James (Lisa) Hoyt, Mike Hoyt, Stacey Gingrich (Brad), and Judy Hoyt, 8 grandchildren, brother, Bill Withrow, and sister Donna Kay Hoyt.Celebration of Carol's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the funeral home.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Local Spotlight Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Scarlet Easley Woody Sherry Lynn (Battle) Streets Bob Milliren Jane Ann Pritt Moore Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Patricia L. Roush Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future