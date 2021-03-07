MRS. CAROL J. MICK, 85 of Elkview, formerly of South Charleston, gained her angel wings on February 27, 2021.
Carol was retired from Union Carbide with 40 years of service. She was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church where she played the organ, sang in the choir and had served as deaconess and secretary.
She is preceded in death by her parents Fonce and Pearl Carpenter and sister June Hurst.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie and her husband Gil Hopkins of Elkview.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.