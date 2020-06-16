CAROL JANE COLLINS, 59 of Big Springs WV passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020 at her home.Funeral Services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, held at Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs, Wednesday June 17, at 2 pm.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.
Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.