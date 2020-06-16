Carol Jane Collins

CAROL JANE COLLINS, 59 of Big Springs WV passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020 at her home.Funeral Services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, held at Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs, Wednesday June 17, at 2 pm.

