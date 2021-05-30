CAROL JANE (RUSSELL) WORKMAN, 84, of Mason, WV, passed away May 28, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Union Cemetery, Letart, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- Prep sports: Herbert Hoover's Early dies in single-car accident
- Statehouse Beat: It's always about Big Jim
- Prep baseball: Charleston Catholic's Armstrong, Hufford develop bond on, off playing field
- Frank Giardina: Tribute to coalfield athlete, hero, soldier
- Suspects in two Charleston slayings indicted
- Prep baseball: After two-year hiatus, sectionals are back
- Email shows drug firm employees applauded customers’ shift to illicit drugs
- Date announced for Live on the Levee return plus street closings information
- Division II baseball: UC bounces West Virginia State from regional
- Cabell County sheriff fears what is to come as opioid crisis drains resources