CAROL JEAN COLEMAN, 71. of Dunbar, departed this life and stepped into Heaven's gates on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Carol graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1970. She was a true West Side girl at heart. She walked everywhere in Charleston. She had more miles on her feet than some vehicles. She grew up attending the Salvation Army church on the West Side.
At the young age of 11, she lost her mother and grew up strong and very independent. Carol married her one and only husband, Roger Lee Lucas, and had two daughters. They later divorced. She remained residing on the West Side where she raised her girls. She was a stay-at-home mother until her girls were raised.
She was employed by Mr. C's Hot Dogs then Wendy's, retired in 2017.
Carol adored her grandchildren and had a special bond with each of them. Her beloved name was "Grannykins." Maclaya was her lifelong best friend and they were inseparable. She would take her Grannykins anywhere and they had the most memorable times together. These two were kindred spirits and the love shared between them was infinite. Cade loved Grannykins' cooking as she would often make him his favorite meals. As he got older, he began returning the love of homemade meals by grilling steaks and delivering them to her. She meant the world to him.
Sweet Caroline was the little, shiny apple of her eye. Caroline favors Grannykins when she was a young girl. Grannykins would spoil Caroline with popsicles, cookies, candy and soda, basically anything to sugar her up. Caroline loved playing with Grannykins and especially with her shiny costume jewelry and watching cartoons at Grannykins' apartment. Grannykins will be deeply missed by her there grandchildren.
Carol loved going shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. She was meticulous and had exceptional attention to detail especially in keeping her home spotless. Carol loved her tv shows, reading, and her Diet Pepsi. She was a one-of-a-kind lady and she is going to be greatly missed by her girls and grandchildren who knew how truly special she was.
Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Arbutus McClanahan Coleman, and father, Norman Lester Coleman, both of Charleston. She is also preceded in death by her dearest companion, grandmother, Icy Bell McClanahan of Kellys Creek.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Amy Leigh Fogg and Autumn Keithe Davis, both of Dunbar; brother, Larry Coleman (Cheryl) of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; and niece Stephanie Boyce (Micah) of Crownsville, Maryland.Also surviving are the loves of her life: granddaughter and best friend, Maclaya Rae Hill of Burlington, Kentucky; grandson, Cade William Lucas Hill of Dunbar; and granddaughter Caroline Elise Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Philip Bowles officiating. Burial will follow in McClanahan Family Cemetery, Frog's Creek.