Thank you for Reading.

Carol Jean Coleman
SYSTEM

CAROL JEAN COLEMAN, 71. of Dunbar, departed this life and stepped into Heaven's gates on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Carol graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1970. She was a true West Side girl at heart. She walked everywhere in Charleston. She had more miles on her feet than some vehicles. She grew up attending the Salvation Army church on the West Side.

Tags

Recommended for you